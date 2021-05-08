Chennai Super Kings Donate 450 Oxygen Concentrators to Chennai Corporation to Help Tamil Nadu Fight Against COVID-19

For the love of Namma Tamil Nadu, we are doing our bit by procuring 450 Oxygen concentrators to @chennaicorp, through Bhoomika trust. Read: https://t.co/25o8q3gmff We are in this together 💛#StayHome #StaySafe #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/tkZpISatEb — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2021

