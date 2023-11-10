David Miller took a juggling catch to dismiss Rahmat Shah during the South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 10. Fielding at backward point, Miller, who is generally a very good fielder, caught the ball but it popped out of his hand. The same happened for a second time and after juggling the ball for a third time, he managed to hold on to it, despite falling over. What stood out in that catch was that he almost was upside down on the ground, lying on his head at one point but despite that, managed to hold tightly onto the ball. Kagiso Rabada Completes 100 ODI Matches, Receives Special Cap From Shaun Pollock Ahead of SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

