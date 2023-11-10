Kagiso Rabada completed a century of ODI matches during the South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 10. The fast bowler has turned out to be one of the leading men in his team's attack. Rabada made his ODI debut in 2015 and has picked 156 wickets so far. To mark this special occasion, Shaun Pollock presented him with a cap ahead of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match. Trent Boult Completes 600 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash.

Kagiso Rabada Completes 100 ODIs

A TON for KG 💯 Another milestone to Kagiso Rabada's incredible career #CWC23 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/xHW2FYJ4WN — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 10, 2023

Shaun Pollock Presents Kagiso Rabada with Special Cap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)