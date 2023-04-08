Famous actor Allu Arjun celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, April 7. The actor received a lot of wishes from his huge fanbase. Australian cricketer David Warner and his daughter also sent a very special wish to the actor. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a video of him and his daughter wishing Allu Arjun in Pushpa (one of the famous characters Allu Arjun portrayed) style. Warner also mentioned that they can't wait for Pushpa 2.

David Warner And His Daughter Sends Birthday Wish to Allu Arjun In Pushpa Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

