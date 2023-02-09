David Warner was one of the early wickets to fall for Australia at the start of Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test with Mohammed Shami sending his off-stump for a cartwheel. Shami came around the wicket and the ball rattled Warner's off-stump, sending it flying with the batter having missed it completely. The southpaw had minimal foot movement and Indians were elated to have the dangerous batter depart quite early. Australia Fall of Wickets Video: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Dismiss Usman Khawaja and David Warner; Give India Flying Start in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Watch David Warner's Dismissal Video Here:

The #MenInBlue make early inroads with the red cherry in hand, putting pressure on the Aussies. 💪🏻 Who will give #TeamIndia their next breakthrough in the #TestByFire? Tune-in to the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/aG6ddb0NsM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)