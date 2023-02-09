Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave India a great start in the 1st Test against Australia on Thursday, February 9. The two pacers dismissed Australia's openers, Usman Khawaja and David Warner, to cause early inroads into the Aussie batting lineup. The first wicket was that of Khawaja, who was trapped in front of the stumps by Siraj with his first delivery of the game. The decision was reviewed by India and TV replays showed the ball knocking down the leg stump. The next one to fall was Warner, who missed a delivery by Shami and it ended up sending his off-stump for a cartwheel. Australia were reduced to 2/2 in no time. Suryakumar Yadav Makes Test Debut, Receives Cap From Ravi Shastri at the Start of IND vs AUS 1st Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 (Watch Video).

Australia Fall of Wickets Video

