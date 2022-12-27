Australian opener David Warner smashed a double century in the AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. But just after the double century, Warner got injured while celebrating. And later he had to be carried out of the field. At this moment, it seems he will not be able to bat anymore in this innings. Despite all this, Australia are in a commanding position in the Test and will be looking to take a very big lead. David Warner Smashes Double Hundred in his 100th Test, Becomes First Australian to Do So (Watch Video).

David Warner Injured While celebrating

Warner has retired hurt on exactly 200 after suffering cramps following and during his celebration #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2022

Warner Gets Carried off the Field

Poor form, lots of talk about his place in Test setup, heat at MCG, cramps - David Warner has overcome everything and scored 200* from 254 balls at a strike rate of 78.74 against Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi. pic.twitter.com/msC6xibVeD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)