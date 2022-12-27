Australian opener David Warner scores his third double century in the Aus vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. En route to doing so, he has become the first Australian batter to smash a double century in his 100th Test. However, just after celebrating his 3rd double hundred, Warner got cramped. The opener has now returned back to the dressing room and it seems like he will feature any more in this innings. Australia are currently in the driving seat and got a 140-run lead.

David Warner Reaches Double Hundred

David Warner, 1st Australian to Score 200 in 100th Test

History: David Warner becomes the first Australian to score double hundred on 100th Test. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 27, 2022

