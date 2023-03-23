David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have joined the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of IPL 2023. The Australian left-hander will lead the side this season in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident. Mitchell Marsh, who had a great time in the recently-concluded ODI series against India, would look to carry on his good form for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals New Jersey for IPL 2023 Unveiled! See Pics of the Kit That David Warner and Co. Will Wear in Upcoming Season.

David Warner Joins DC Camp Ahead of IPL 2023

Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals Camp

