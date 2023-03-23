David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have joined the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of IPL 2023. The Australian left-hander will lead the side this season in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident. Mitchell Marsh, who had a great time in the recently-concluded ODI series against India, would look to carry on his good form for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals New Jersey for IPL 2023 Unveiled! See Pics of the Kit That David Warner and Co. Will Wear in Upcoming Season.
David Warner Joins DC Camp Ahead of IPL 2023
Welcome home, ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕥𝕒𝕚𝕟 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕪 🤩
We can't wait for @davidwarner31 to ROAR at #QilaKotla 🐯#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vmgEb6ydU5
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2023
Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals Camp
Dilliwaalon, the 𝘽𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙉 is ready to dazzle in #IPL2023 🤜💥🤛#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/KGAg3wzQcx
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2023
