With injured wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to injuries suffered during a car accident, Delhi Capitals have officially named David Warner as their captain for the upcoming season. Warner has captained SunRisers Hyderabad in the past and lead them to the title as well. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel was named as DC's vice-captain for IPL 2023.

David Warner Named DC Captain

David Warner 👉🏼 (𝗖) Axar Patel 👉🏼 (𝗩𝗖) All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws 🐯#YehHaiNayiDilli | @davidwarner31 @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/5VfgyefjdH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)