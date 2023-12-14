David Warner brought up his 100 in style as he hit the ball away for four runs during the 43rd over of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023. Warner provided Australia with a perfect start, and his century proved to be a crucial turning point in the match for the team. Warner completed his 26th test century in 125 balls which is very adequate. Warner has played a total of 109 test matches for the Australian Cricket Team. Incredible! David Warner Scoops Shaheen Afridi for A Huge Six During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Day 1 (Watch Video)

David Warner 26th Test Century

