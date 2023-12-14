Australia opener David Warner scooped a brilliant shot off Shaheen Afridi which then went for a six during the 1st test match between Australia and Pakistan. David Warner ended up on his backside during the 22nd over of the match when he scooped the shot away for six runs. Warner started brilliantly and will be looking forward to clinching his 26th test century. Usman Khawaja Spotted With Black Armband After Being Stopped from Wearing ‘Pro-Palestine Shoes’ in AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 (View Photo)

Have a Look at the Video

Tired of the conventional, David Warner's 12th boundary of the first session was nothing short of inventive! 😯#AUSvPAK @nrmainsurance #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/8ih9vnjhUj— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2023

