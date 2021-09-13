Dazzle, the dog has been in the news for hilariously invading a women's T20 match in Ireland. The cute antics of the canine impressed the netizens and even caught the attention of ICC. They posted a tweet on social media and not only adjudged him as the ICC Dog of the Month but also bestowed him with a couple of more awards. Dazzle was adjudged as the Best Fielder in Ireland Cricket and also bagged the Player of the Moment award.

Check out the tweet by ICC below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

