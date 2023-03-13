Delhi capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in WPL 2023. After winning the toss, Delhi captain Meg Lanning decided to bat first. Delhi have made two changes to their lineup. Alice Capsey and Arundhati Reddy have replaced Laura Harris and Minnu Mani in the lineup. Royal Challengers Bangalore have also made quite a few changes. Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana and Preeti Bose have been named into the starting eleven.

Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris. Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose.

