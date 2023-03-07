In the exciting clash between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 at DY Patil stadium at Navi Mumbai, Alyssa Healy have won the toss and opted to bowl first. A big change made by UP Warriorz as they have changed their combination looking at the conditions and left out Grace Harris for Shabnim Ismail. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals goes unchanged from last game.

DC-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Toss Report & Playing XI Update

