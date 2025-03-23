Mumbai Indians speedster Deepak Chahar celebrated aggressively against his former team after he dismissed Chennai Super Kings opener Rahul Tripathi, who was the Impact Player sub during the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the second over while chasing 156 runs. Deepak Chahar bowled a short-pitch delivery, and Tripathi looked to pull across the line. Sadly, the ball hit the glove of the Super Kings, and Rickelton took a simple catch. Rahul Tripathi departed after scoring two runs off three deliveries. It is to be noted that Deepak Chahar previously played for the CSK franchise in the IPL. Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs after Noor Ahmad took a four-wicket haul. MS Dhoni Pulls Off Lightning-Fast Stumping To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Deepak Chahar Roars in Delight!

EARLY WICKET! 💙 Just what the doctor ordered! #DeepakChahar strikes early with the new ball, and #RahulTripathi walks back! 🙌🏻 Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/uN7zJIUsn1#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, 2 & 3 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/SA5MWy4JvF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

