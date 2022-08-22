Deepak Chahar 'Mankaded' Zimbabwe Innocent Kaia as he was about to deliver a ball during the 3rd ODI between the two teams on Monday, August 22. The fast bowler was quick to notice that Kaia was out of his crease as he took away the bails at the non-striker's end in a flash. The incident happened in the very first ball of Zimbabwe's chase. However, he did not appeal the decision.

Deepak Chahar 'Mankads' Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia:

Deepak Chahar didn't Appeal on Mankad 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl — Keshav Bhardwaj 👀 (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022

