Deepak Hooda once again showed his power-hitting ability as he smashed Moeen Ali for two back to back sixes during the the first India vs England T20I. One of the sixes almost landed in the commentary box and commentators Ravi Shastri and Mike Atherton had move for the cover. Hooda eventually scored 33 off just 17 balls as he kept the attack going. His knock featured three fours and a couple of sixes.

