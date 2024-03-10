A nail-biting thriller between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women saw the former gain the upper hand by just one run and secure their qualification for the playoffs. After opting to bat first, DC-W put a score of 181/5 on the board riding on half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues (58) and a strong finish from Alice Capsey (48). Shreyanka Patil (4/26) was the pick of the RCB bowlers. Chasing it, RCB got a slow but steady start with Ellyse Perry (49) shifting momentum towards them. Richa Ghosh (51) with their explosive striking took them near to the target but couldn't achieve a run from the last delivery thereby sinking to a defeat. WPL 2024 Match Referee Cross Examines Harmanpreet Kaur's Bat Following Her Match-Winning Knock in MI-W vs GG-W Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Qualify For WPL 2024 Playoff

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)