Harmanpreet Kaur played one of the best innings in WPL history when she smashed the Gujarat Giants bowlers scoring a stunning 95* helping her team chase down GG-W's score of 191 and at the same time qualify for the playoffs. She was at her destructive best and later admitted that changing her bat during the strategic time out helped. The innings instilled suspect in the mind of the match referee who took a repeated look at Harmanpreet's bat, examining if there is something hidden in it. Mumbai Indians Women Qualify For WPL 2024 Playoff Following Harmanpreet Kaur's Match-Winning 95*.

WPL 2024 Match Referee Cross Examines Harmanpreet Kaur's Bat

Mumbai Indians qualified tata ipl 2024 but umpire chake to harmanpreet 's bat magically batting gratitude mumbai 🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/Wl6ay2CMZR — Laxman Bhati (@Bhatilucky1997) March 9, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur's Bat Being Checked By Match Referee

Match Referee Checks Harmanpreet's Bat After She Changed It

Harmanpreet Kaur changed her bat during the strategic time out and batted the rest of the innings with her net practice bat. After the clutch innings she played, match referee kept on checking her bat. Even they find it unbelievable that someone can bat this way.#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/4dFKKVx3Gu — Sajan 🇮🇳 (@HarMonster7) March 10, 2024

