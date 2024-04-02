Faf du Plessis has struggled to get going in the first few games of the IPL 2024 but he has not helped himself in the RCB vs LSG game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as he got run out trying to steal a single. He pushed the ball towards the onside and set off running but Devdutt Padikkal was on his toes and latched on the ball, breaking the stumps with a direct hit. Faf had to go back and fans made Padikkal's fielding effort viral. Flying Faf! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Ayush Badoni During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024.

Devdutt Padikkal Direct Hit Video

First the catch and now an excellent direct-hit! 🎯#RCB lose both their openers courtesy of DDP 👏👏 Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG | @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/oXoYWi5PC8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)