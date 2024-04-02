Faf du Plessis has been one of the most reliable catchers in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has taken the challenge of fielding in hotspots and delivered every time. This time in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he takes a flying catch to dismiss Ayush Badoni. Badoni cut the ball hard over covers and Faf had to run back and dive to complete the catch. Longest Six of IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran Hits Massive '106 Meter' Six Off Reece Topley During RCB vs LSG Match (Watch Video).

Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Ayush Badoni

Faf du Plessis Takes Solid Catch

OMG, whaata Catch by Faf Du Plessis We'll bowled Yash Dayal bowling towards the wide and Ayush Badoni trying to hit that long lol And what was going on btwn Faf and Glenn Maxwell after the catch lmao.#Bromance at it's Peak 😂❤️#FafduPlessis #RCBvsLSG #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/J33hqcV14Y — SUDEEP (@SudeepS137) April 2, 2024

