Rajasthan Royals’ batter, Devdutt Padikkal on Tuesday underwent surgery for his broken thumb. The RR cricketer sustained a fracture on his left thumb. After undergoing surgery for his broken thumb, the batter posted a health update on his Instagram profile, saying, "Just a quick update. Sustained a fracture on my left thumb and had to undergo a surgery. The road to recovery begins now and I can’t wait to get back out on the field soon"

Devdutt Padikkal Undergoes Surgery

