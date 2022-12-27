New Zealand captain Tim Southee has taken his 350th Test wicket in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Agha Salman who scored a fantastic 100 became Southee's 350th scalp. By doing so, Southee has become only the third New Zealand bowler after Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Pakistan have managed to put up a big score of 438 on the board. Bazball or Afridiball? Fans Slam Pakistan Batsmen After Top Order Perishes Cheaply Trying to be Aggressive Against New Zealand.

Tim Southee Joins 350 Test Wicket Club

Tim Southee's 350th Test wicket brings the Pakistan innings to a close on 438. Southee finishes with 3-69, two each for the spinners & 1 for Wagner. Time to bat. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/zq07kr4cGV #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/hsnEg7arM3 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2022

