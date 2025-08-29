Zimbabwe national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor is playing his first ODI game after almost four years during the ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 match at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, August 29. Unfortunately, Taylor's ODI comeback hasn't gone to plan, as he walked off the field after suffering an injury to his finger while keeping during the second over of Sri Lanka's innings. In place of Taylor, Clive Madande is donning the keeping gloves for the hosts. For those unversed, Brendan Taylor was banned for three and a half years for corruption-related charges. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

Brendan Taylor Suffers Finger Injury During SL vs ZIM 1st ODI 2025

Brendan Taylor’s comeback ODI hasn’t gone to plan — he’s walked off after injuring a finger while keeping in just the 2nd over. His first ODI since Sep 2021, after serving a 3½-year ban, is unfortunately curtailed. Clive Madande takes the gloves.#ZIMvSL #ExperienceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/w9xqGdssht — lightningspeed (@lightningspeedk) August 29, 2025

