Dinesh Karthik was left super impressed after his manager V. Balaji shared a touching story of his son gifting a mobile phone to their house cook. Taking to, 'X', formerly Twitter, Balaji penned a note where he lauded the boy's gesture. His manager also shared that the cook, named Saroja, has been looking after him six he was only six months old. Karthik, quoting the post, wrote, "Being a good human being is the first step towards being a successful one. Kudos to Ankit for such a thoughtful gesture and making the world brighter with the joy of giving. Proud parents @cricketbalaji1 & meerabalaji3107." Virat Kohli Spotted at Airport, Leaves for South Africa to Join India Squad for Test Series (Watch Video).

See Dinesh Karthik's Tweet Here:

Being a good human being is the first step towards being a successful one. Kudos to Ankit for such a thoughtful gesture and making the world brighter with the joy of giving. Proud parents @cricketbalaji1 & @meerabalaji3107. 😄 https://t.co/fjI6Ou2BmC — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 13, 2023

