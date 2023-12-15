In a recent social media Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli was recently spotted at the airport while he was leaving for the India Tour of South Africa, specifically for the two Test Matches. The first Test will start on December 26 and will go on till December 30. The second Test is scheduled to start on January 3, 2024and will go on till January 7, 2024. Virat just got selected for the test matches in the India Tour of South Africa. SA vs IND 3rd T20I 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Century, Kuldeep Yadav Takes Five-Wicket Haul As India Beat South Africa.

Virat Kohli at the Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)