Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik finally responded to a fan who tweeted to the cricketer for straight 34 days. DK quoted a tweet from fan and Twitter user Priya Thakur, which read, "Day 34 of tweeting till I get a reply from you @DineshKarthik sir." While quoting the tweet, DK posted a smiling face hug emoji along with a heart.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)