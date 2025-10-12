Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja made a comment during the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, which might not go down well. After the star Pakistan national cricket team batter Babar Azam was judged out, LBW, Ramiz Raja, who was in the commentary box, was caught on mic saying, "Ye out hoga, drama karega ye." (He will get out and do drama). Babar Azam was judged out, and then he followed by taking a DRS. The decision however was not out. Babar Azam scored 23 runs off 48 balls in that innings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 'Shan Masood, the Captain of India' Shaun Pollock Makes Massive Blunder While Referring to Pakistan Captain During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video).

Ramiz Raja Mocks Babar Azam

No respect for Babar Azam in Pakistan When Babar Azam reviewed, Ramiz Raja said, “Ye out hoga, drama karega.”pic.twitter.com/HLKJnyV1he — Shah (@Shahhoon1) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

