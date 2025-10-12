Shaun Pollock made a massive blunder while commentating in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 on Sunday, October 12. This happened right after Pakistan captain Shan Masood was dropped by Tony de Zorzi at forward short leg off the bowling of Prenelan Subrayen and Shaun Pollock was surprised to see the disappointment of Pakistan fans who were watching the PAK vs SA match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the spectators expecting to see Babar Azam out to bat. It was at this time during the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 live commentary that Shaun Pollock made this mistake. "I can't believe they would want Shan Masood, the captain of India, to be out in order just to get Babar to the crease," he said during PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 live commentary and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. Not Virat Kohli! Babar Azam Becomes First Asian Batter To Complete 3000 Runs in World Test Championship, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Shaun Pollock Makes Massive Blunder During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Commentary

Shaun Pollock "I can't believe that they (crowd) want the captain of Pakistan to get out just to see Babar Azam at the crease" 😭😭pic.twitter.com/qov8q8Fssq — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) October 12, 2025

