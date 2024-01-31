Australia's star allrounder Ellyse Perry has bagged two awards at the Australian Cricket Awards 2024. Ellyse Perry went on to win Women's ODI Player of the Year and Women's T20I Player of the Year after his up-to-the-mark performances in the past year for the country in one-day internationals and T20 internationals format. She also went on to steal the show with her mint green dress. Ellyse Perry also recently went on to become the first Australian women's cricketer to complete 300 matches across formats. Mitchell Marsh Adds Humour to Otherwise Emotional Speech After Winning Allan Border Medal at Cricket Australia Awards 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Ellyse Perry's incredible form in 2023-24 sees her take home twin accolades

Pez does it again! Ellyse Perry incredible form in 2023-24 sees her take home twin accolades as ODI and T20 Player of the Year #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/RzgceWF0Jp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)