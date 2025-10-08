Pakistan women's national cricket team wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz showcased an electrifying stumping to dismiss Australia women's national cricket team batter Ellyse Perry during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8. The incident happened during the fifth ball of the 13th over. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu bowled a flighted delivery, and Perry came out of her crease to defend the ball. However, the ball turned away sharply from the right-handed batter, and Sidra Nawaz wasted no time in taking the bails off. Replays confirmed that Perry's bat was outside the crease, and the third umpire adjudged her out. The right-handed batter departed after scoring just five runs. AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Full Scorecard Online.

Sidra Nawaz Showcase Electrifying Glovework

Nashra gets Perry with a brilliant ball 🤩pic.twitter.com/ylaZGQXVCT — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) October 8, 2025

