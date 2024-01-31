Mitchell Marsh won the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards 2023 and then went on to give an emotional speech in which he said how proud he is to represent his country and also thanked Captain Pat Cummins for the chances he got to play for Australia’s cricket team, but then Marsh added some humour to the speech and said, "I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer" to which everyone at the ceremony had a great laugh and applauded the Australian allrounder. 'Fake News' Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Kohli Refutes Claims of Star Batsman Missing India vs England First Two Tests Due to Mother's Health Concerns (See Post)

Watch Video Here

"I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer..." Mitch Marsh's acceptance speech had it all! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/E98c88wU4j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2024

