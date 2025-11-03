Ellyse Perry was born on November 3, 1990. She ended up being one of the greatest cricketers in women's cricket ever and also a legend in the game playing for Australia. Perry played a key role in Australia winning two ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups. Not only in International cricket, Perry has shined in the franchise cricket as well. She helped RCB Women win their maiden WPL title in 2024 with her all-round performance. As she turned 35 on November 3, Monday, RCB wished her on her special occasion. WPL 2026: Women's Premier League Mega Auction Set To Be Held in Last Week of November in New Delhi, Say Sources.

Happy Birthday Ellyse Perry

𝘼 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙈𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙧-𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩! 🤩 Here’s to our timeless legend, the GOAT, and the golden glow of the game. Happy birthday, Ellyse Perry! 🎂❤️✨#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB @EllysePerry pic.twitter.com/Cy6bvYGkxP — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 3, 2025

