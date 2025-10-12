India Women suffer another defeat in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as Australia Women defeat them by three wickets in the league stage encounter. India were put to bat first and they started well with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scoring half-centuries. They put up a solid partnership and laid platform for the middle order to launch. Although Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodirgues and Richa Ghosh chipped in, India failed to cash in the death overs. Despite that, they ended up with 330. Annabel Sutherland scalped a five-wicket haul. Chasing it, Australia got off to a strong start as well. Alyssa Healy carried on the momentum and scored a sensational century. Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield boosted the innings further. Despite a slight collapse towards the end, Ellyse Perry, despite being injured, took them over the finishing line. Sree Charani was the pick of the India bowlers with three wickets beside his name. This is the highest chase by any team in the Women's ODI World Cup history. Jemimah Rodrigues Catch Video: Watch India Cricketer Take Superb Diving Catch To Dismiss Beth Mooney During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Australia Women Defeat India Women By 3 Wickets

Australia win the match by 3 wickets.#TeamIndia fought spiritedly and will look to bounce back in the next match. Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/VP5FlL2S6Y#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dc473c4dDW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)