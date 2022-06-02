England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the ongoing Lord's Test due to a concussion. The 30-year-old suffered a concussion while fielding in the sixth over of the game when he had an awkward landing while trying to stop a boundary. Matt Parkison has been named his replacement for this game.

Matt Parkinson in as concussion sub for Jack Leach who was injured in the fifth over of the game. On his way to London but NZ will probably be all out by the time he gets there. #EngvNZ— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) June 2, 2022

