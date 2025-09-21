The England national cricket team defeated the Ireland national cricket team by six wickets during the third T20I at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, September 21. With this victory, the Jacob Bethell-led side clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 against Ireland. Batting first, the hosts made 154-8 in 20 overs after Gareth Delany hammered 48* off 29 deliveries, including seven boundaries. For England, leg-spinner Adil Rashid took a three-wicket haul. While chasing, Jordan Cox played a match-winning knock of 55 off 35 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes as England chased down the 155-run target in 17.1 overs. Ireland vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain, Three Lions Lead Three-Game Series 1-0.

England Win by Six Wickets in IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)