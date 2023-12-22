Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Tushar Deshpande tied the knot with Nabha Gaddamwar in a ceremony on December 21. Taking to social media, the Mumbai fast bowler shared pictures from the marriage ceremony and wrote, "21.12.2023 Exchanged hearts, in for a new start." The right-arm pacer played a key role in CSK winning the IPL 2023 title. He turned up with 21 wickets in 16 matches. Deshpande was retained by CSK and will be seen in action in IPL 2024. ‘You Complete Me!’ Yuzvendra Chahal Pens Heartfelt Post, Shares Romantic Pictures to Wish Wife Dhanashree Verma on Their Wedding Anniversary.

See Tushar Deshpande's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Deshpande (@tushardeshpande96)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)