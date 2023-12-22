Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share a heartfelt note for his wife Dhanashree Verma on their wedding anniversary. The two had tied the knot in 2020 and taking to social media, the Indian leg-spinner wrote, "Dear wifey, From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side. You make me a better human being every single day." He also shared some romantic pictures of the two along with this heartfelt message. Patrice Evra's Dance On 'What Jhumka' Inside Car Goes Viral, Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Gives 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' to Former Manchester United Footballer In Reply (Watch Video).

See Yuzvendra Chahal's Post

Dear wifey , From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side 💕 You make me a better human being every single day.❤️ You complete… pic.twitter.com/1xxe8KqfSt — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2023

