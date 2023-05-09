Faf du Plessis continued his fine form in IPL 2023, scoring a sixth-half-century. The RCB captain got to the mark off 30 balls with five fours and two sixes. Du Plessis is also the current Orange Cap holder and has pretty impressive both in terms of runs and scoring them at a quick pace. Glenn Maxwell Scores His Fourth Half-Century of IPL 2023, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL Match.

Faf du Plessis Scores Sixth Fifty of IPL 2023

