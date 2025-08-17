At the United Center in Chicago, history was made with UFC 319 happening. Russian MMA star Khamzat Chimaev beat Dricus Du Plessis, becoming the new middleweight champion, at the UFC 319 main event. Lerone Murphy continued his unbeaten MMA run, beating debutant Aaron Pico by KO (spinning elbow) at 3:21 of Round 1 in the co-main event. Carlos Prates beat Geoff Neal in the UFC welterweight division bout. Michael Page defeated Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 319 middleweight category. Tim Elliott got the better of recent title challenger Kai Asakura by submission at 4:39 of Round 2. Khamzat Chimaev Joins Elite List of Undefeated UFC Champions, Achieves Rare Feat After Beating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 Middleweight Main Event.

Khamzat Chimaev Becomes UFC 319 Middleweight Champion

THE LONE WOLF 🐺@KChimaev defeats Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision to become the NEW middleweight champion of the world! [ #UFC319 | BY2B @OReillyAuto ] pic.twitter.com/IFlN9zOJ3b — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

Lerone Murphy KO Aaron Pico

Carlos Prates Wins

Carlos Prates scores the 9th spinning back elbow knockout in UFC history. It's his 5th UFC knockout, most in the UFC since 2024. [ #UFC319 | @TheNightmare170 ] pic.twitter.com/liSahIpyQf — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

Michael Page, A Solid Performance!

Tim Elliott Beats Kai Asakura

