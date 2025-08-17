Khamzat Chimaev had some words of praise for Dricus Du Plessis after beating him to become the new UFC Middleweight Champion at UFC 319. The 31-year-old produced a dominant performance at the United Center in Chicago in what was one of the most anticipated fights in recent and won it via unanimous decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Speaking after the match, Khamzat Chimaev lauded his South African opponent and called for respect towards him, "Respect that guy. The only champion who was saying my name. This guy has a big heart, a real lion. African real lion," he said. UFC 319 Main Card Results: Khamzat Chimaev Crowned Middleweight Champion After Beating Dricus Du Plessis, Lerone Murphy Extends Unbeaten Run With Win Over Aaron Pico and Other Highlights.

Khamzat Chimaev Lauds Dricus Du Plessis after UFC Middleweight Championship Fight

