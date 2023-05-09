Glenn Maxwell smashed his fourth fifty in IPL 2023 during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Tuesday, May 9. The Australian got to the mark off just 25 balls with six fours and three sixes. Maxwell failed to score in this last match but has bounced back to form in this contest, where he came out to bat when his team lost early wickets.

Glenn Maxwell Scores Half-Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)