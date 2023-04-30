Fakhar Zaman hit an unbeaten 180 as Pakistan chased a mammoth 336/5 against New Zealand on Saturday, April 29. The left-hander took 144 balls to score these runs, which also included 17 fours and six sixes. His innings was also complemented by half-centuries from Babar Azam (65*) and Mohammad Rizwan (54) as Pakistan were able to chase down the massive target in 48.2 overs, winning the match by seven wickets. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell scored 129 and Tom Latham hit 98 as New Zealand managed 336/5. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Fakhar Zaman Leads Pakistan to Victory

WHAT A CHASE 🤩 Pakistan pull off their second-highest ODI run-chase on the back of @FakharZamanLive's remarkable 1️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ not out 💪#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/rh0Z2hQHxZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 29, 2023

