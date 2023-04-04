New Zealand return to Pakistan after having toured the country in December-January 2022-23. In less than three months, New Zealand will now play five T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Earlier, the Kiwis played two Test matches and three ODIs. Meanwhile, from the upcoming tour, the ODI matches will not be part of the Super League. The tour was initially to take place in September 2021 but was postponed to April-May 2023. Meanwhile, you can download PAK vs NZ 2023 full schedule in PDF format here along with match timings in IST and venue details. New Zealand Announce Squad for Five-Match ODI Series Against Pakistan.

In the earlier tour, after the two Test matches ended in draws and New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1. Pakistan won the opening match but then the Kiwis bounced back to win the next two games. The hosts will now be keen to avenge that defeat. Tom Latham is set to captain the New Zealand side in both T20Is and ODIs. Some of the regular stars for New Zealand will miss the tour either due to Indian Premier League 2023 or injury. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

PAK vs NZ 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue April 14 1st T20I 07:30 PM Lahore April 15 2nd T20I 07:30 PM Lahore April 17 3rd T20I 07:30 PM Lahore April 20 4th T20I 07:30 PM Rawalpindi April 24 5th T20I 07:30 PM Rawalpindi April 26 1st ODI 02:30 PM Rawalpindi April 30 2nd ODI 02:30 PM Karachi May 03 3rd ODI 02:30 PM Karachi May 05 4th ODI 02:30 PM Karachi May 07 5th ODI 02:30 PM Karachi

The new faces in the New Zealand squad will be looking to showcase their talent and try to cement their place in the side with the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in similar conditions in India later this year. Pakistan is likely to bring back their core players after resting them in the series against Afghanistan, which the Green Shirts lost 1-2 under all-rounder Shadab Khan’s captaincy.

