MS Dhoni's reaction to a fan who asked about his knee after surgery has gone viral on social media. The CSK captain arrived in Chennai recently and was greeted by a rousing welcome from the fans who had thronged to the airport to catch a glimpse of him. In this video, the fan asks, "Mahi bhai, how's your knee'. And the 2011 World Cup-winning captain waved at him while smiling before walking away from the area with his wife Sakshi. MS Dhoni Receives Grand Welcome From Fans As He Arrives in Chennai for Trailer Launch of LGM (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Reacts to Fan's Question on His Knee

