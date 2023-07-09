MS Dhoni's production house, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is all set to launch the audio and trailer of their first movie LGM-Let's Get Married. Ahead of that MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai and receives a grand welcome from his fans at the airport. MS Dhoni recently celebrated his 42nd birthday.

MS Dhoni Receives Grand Welcome From Fans

Thala Dhoni in Chennai for the Audio and Trailer launch of his first production Movie LGM 💛#MSDhoni #LGM pic.twitter.com/hzwwcOcfAN — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 9, 2023

