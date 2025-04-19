The cricket fever has taken over the fans in the subcontinent, with the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the PSL (Pakistan Super League) taking place simultaneously. A fan in Pakistan was spotted watching the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match on his mobile while being seated at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Islamabad United locking horns with Multan Sultans. In a video that has surfaced and gone viral on social media, the fan kept himself updated on what was going on in the IPL while Islamabad United and Multan Sultans battled it out in Rawalpindi. This is the first time that both the IPL and PSL are being held at the same time. 'Viewers Will Leave the IPL to Watch PSL' Hasan Ali Confident That A Unified Good Performance in Pakistan Super League Can Help Them Attract Eyeballs (Watch Video).

Fan Watches IPL 2025 Match on Mobile While Attending PSL Match

