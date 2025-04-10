The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to commence from April 11, Friday. In the first match of the season, Islamabad United is all set to take on Lahore Qalandars. This time, the PSL is clashing with IPL 2025 and there is a debate on how PSL is going to attract viewership given IPL is such a big tournament. When asked about it, Karachi Kings cricketer Hasan Ali revealed that if the players perform well, the viewership will shift to PSL. 'Agar hum accha perform karenge, puri PSL, to viewership IPL ko chorke PSL ki taraf aa jayegi', he said while talking to reporters. He also said "jab aapki national team khelti hai to aapke PSL ka graph bhi upar jata hai" (When your national team plays well, then the graph of PSL also goes high). Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head to Head in PSL: Check IU vs LAQ H2H Stats Ahead of Pakistan Super League 2025 Clash.

Hasan Ali Confident That A Unified Good Performance in Pakistan Super League Can Help Them Attract Eyeballs

