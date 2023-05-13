Hardly anything goes unnoticed by cricket fans these days and in an example of this, one such fan spotted Riyan Parag cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore, way back when the IPL celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017. The picture was from RCB's match against KKR that year at the Chinnaswamy, where Parag was seen waving the flag of the home team. Taking to Twitter, the fan shared this pic and wrote, "Come to RCB @ParagRiyan I believe in you king." And it did not go unnoticed by the Rajasthan Royals cricketer, who responded to this picture writing, "Ahh memories." 'Just Imagine' Rajasthan Royals' Tweet on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav Batting Together for India in Future Has Fans Talking!.

Riyan Parag Responds to Fan Sharing Pic of Him Cheering for RCB

